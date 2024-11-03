9,615 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 746,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 24,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 733,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NYSE:KMI opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

