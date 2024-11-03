98,793 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,709.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 626,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 81,090 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,766. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

