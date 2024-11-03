ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.090 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.20 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,127.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

