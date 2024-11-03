ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 2,394 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $59,634.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,704.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,489.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $247,851.38.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $104,412.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,630 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $115,055.50.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 113 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,802.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $100.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 5,159 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $130,109.98.

On Friday, September 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 17,075 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $412,019.75.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 27,196 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $661,950.64.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $16.13.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

