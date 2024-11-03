Actelis Networks (ASNS) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Actelis Networks to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Actelis Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -78.75% -5,659.70% -45.96% Actelis Networks Competitors -23.11% -362.70% -5.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Actelis Networks and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Actelis Networks Competitors 188 454 950 48 2.52

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 75.64%. Given Actelis Networks’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks’ peers have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actelis Networks and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $6.02 million -$6.29 million -0.88 Actelis Networks Competitors $376.13 million -$93.84 million 8.35

Actelis Networks’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Actelis Networks. Actelis Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Actelis Networks peers beat Actelis Networks on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Actelis Networks Company Profile

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

