ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) entered into an agreement with KPMG LLP on October 31, 2024, detailing KPMG’s role as the company’s new independent registered public accounting firm. The effective date of this engagement will coincide with the filing of ADMA Biologics’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024. KPMG’s responsibilities will encompass conducting an audit of the company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. These audited financial statements are anticipated to be included in ADMA Biologics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, expected to be filed on or before March 3, 2025.

During the fiscal years ending December 31, 2023, and 2022, as well as the interim period up to October 31, 2024, ADMA Biologics did not engage in consultations with KPMG regarding specific transactions’ accounting principles or potential audit opinions. Additionally, there were no disagreements or reportable events as defined under Regulation S-K during this period.

As per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, ADMA Biologics, Inc. has duly signed this report on October 31, 2024, through its President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam S. Grossman.

