Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $482.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.91. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

