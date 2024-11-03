Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Stephen Balog Buys 5,000 Shares

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$8.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.02. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.21.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

