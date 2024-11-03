Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Alaska Air Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000- EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.400 EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Melius upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Melius Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

