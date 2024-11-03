Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0176 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $146.53 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,307,442,313 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

