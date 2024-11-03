Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,912,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,784,000 after purchasing an additional 703,620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 442,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after buying an additional 364,516 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 350,196 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 272,696 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.00.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.