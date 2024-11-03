Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32.70 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $923.85 million and $32.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00034359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,335,665,860 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

