Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.0 million-$180.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.7 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.04-0.08 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 2,519,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -150.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $33.26.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $232,001,015.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Stories

