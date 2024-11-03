Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.04-0.08 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS.

ALGM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 2,519,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.71 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $232,001,015.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,411,231.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

