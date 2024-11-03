Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q3 guidance to $0.04-0.08 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,156. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.71 and a beta of 1.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $33.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $232,001,015.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,732,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

