Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $170-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.76 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.040-0.080 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $21.10 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,411,231.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

