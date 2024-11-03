Allen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 0.9% of Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 423.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 393.5% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

UL stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

