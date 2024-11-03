Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.87. 10,986,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,304,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.92%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

