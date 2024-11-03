Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Amcor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.720-0.760 EPS.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 17,811,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,014,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

