Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,178 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,869,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,954,000 after purchasing an additional 663,012 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after buying an additional 732,443 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,792,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,074,000 after buying an additional 165,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,809,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $124,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,305,762.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $3,397,855. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

