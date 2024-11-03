Americana Partners LLC Sells 655 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,384,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,524,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,350,000 after buying an additional 88,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,906,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 799,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,985 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Compass Point set a $65.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

