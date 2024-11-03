Americana Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $573.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.70 and its 200 day moving average is $549.77. The stock has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $428.48 and a twelve month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.