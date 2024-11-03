AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
AMETEK stock opened at $178.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $168.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $186.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.
AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.
