Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.19 and a 200 day moving average of $223.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.64 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.51%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,495 shares of company stock valued at $18,513,858. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.