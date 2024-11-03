Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $55.45

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

IDYA has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after buying an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,825,000 after purchasing an additional 486,222 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after purchasing an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,335,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 246,010 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.