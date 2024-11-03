Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,186 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 40,574 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,456,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

MO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.87. 10,986,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $54.95.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

