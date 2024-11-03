Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.38. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $207.74 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.