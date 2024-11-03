Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,332,000 after buying an additional 3,172,378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,700 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,393,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 160,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,206. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

