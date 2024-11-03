Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $625,000 in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at $82,485,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $49,145,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160,269 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.16. The stock had a trading volume of 273,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $167.13 and a one year high of $308.63.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Citigroup upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.92.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

