Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $63.45 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 584,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,453,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $106.76 during trading on Friday. 4,461,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.84 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

