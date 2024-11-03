Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 14,748,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 7,156,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

APLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 88.87%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,265.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $724,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 774,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 308,223 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,570,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,451,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

