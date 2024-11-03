Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 430 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 45,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 85,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -73.62%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

