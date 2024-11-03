Ark Price Reaches $0.44 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $81.06 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001061 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,513,678 coins and its circulating supply is 184,513,708 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

