Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Given New $144.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $77.73 and a twelve month high of $143.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

