Arnoud De Meyer Buys 5,000 Shares of Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Arnoud De Meyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.63 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of A$13,150.00 ($8,651.32).

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Viva Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Viva Energy Group’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

