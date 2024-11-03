Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, Zacks reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.58 million during the quarter.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AROW. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $56,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,575.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $172,520. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

