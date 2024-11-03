Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Boosted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,121,853.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,685.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,136,680. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

AJG stock opened at $280.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $218.63 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

