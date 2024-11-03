ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 6,866,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,834,104. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

