Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,085 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.66 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares in the company, valued at $110,423,321.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $286,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

