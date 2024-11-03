AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 172.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

