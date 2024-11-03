Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.2% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.59. 373,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,827. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.42.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.