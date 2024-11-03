Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Shares Purchased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 54,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 996.5% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 228,610 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $94.69 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.78.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

