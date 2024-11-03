Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.