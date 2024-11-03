Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.05 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Bandwidth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 434,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $510.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $146,548 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

