Bank of America Downgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Neutral

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $57.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

TNK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $46.68 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $74.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.13). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 76.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

