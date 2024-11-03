Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 7th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Barnes Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
