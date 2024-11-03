Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on B

Barnes Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.35. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Barnes Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Barnes Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.