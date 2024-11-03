Barrington Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of TILE opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. Interface has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,075. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,075. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $54,413.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,350.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,433. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 1,348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

