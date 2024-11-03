Baxter Bros Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,465,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,220,000 after purchasing an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.