Baxter Bros Inc. Has $458,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 112,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

