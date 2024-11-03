Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 20,236 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,236 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

